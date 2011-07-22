Mark Cyrus

Map pin madness

Boy it was tough to crop something this size without giving away too much of my client's info, and still show off some of the nicer elements to my design, lol.

So, here's a map pin I made to mark the contact info on the home page.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
