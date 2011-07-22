Jerrod Maruyama

Kawaii Fire Tiki

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
Kawaii Fire Tiki kawaii cute fire tiki character design hawaii
Download color palette

A fun little Tiki - hopefully one of many.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like