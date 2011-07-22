Grant Blakeman

Timeline

Grant Blakeman
Grant Blakeman
  • Save
Timeline apex profile screenshot css timeline infographic
Download color palette

The Apex Profile is an online test/profile of sorts that I designed and built. It makes use of variations of this timeline throughout the site, starting here on the signup page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Grant Blakeman
Grant Blakeman

More by Grant Blakeman

View profile
    • Like