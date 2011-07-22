Added a print view to the Lilly's Table recipe view and a new print icon.

I struggled with the idea of adding a print icon for a long time because it seemed unnecessary. However, based on customer service responses, more people than I ever expected don't know how to print a web page from the file menu (or key command). Online publications have trained them to look for a print button on printable pages, and if they don't see it, they assume they can't print it.