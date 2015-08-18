Wowhead app concept design

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
App design concept for Wowhead website, the biggest fansite of World of Warcraft game. Actually the website doesn't have an app and many times I listened people that wanted an app version for not close or hide to try the game only for watching the website.
If you like this work please support me only with a share on your fav social network so I have more chance that Wowhead can see this concept, thank you!
If you want see more details: http://www.wolftrick.it/concept/
www.wolftrick.it