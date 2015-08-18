Wowhead app concept design

App design concept for Wowhead website, the biggest fansite of World of Warcraft game. Actually the website doesn't have an app and many times I listened people that wanted an app version for not close or hide to try the game only for watching the website.

If you like this work please support me only with a share on your fav social network so I have more chance that Wowhead can see this concept, thank you!

If you want see more details: http://www.wolftrick.it/concept/

www.wolftrick.it