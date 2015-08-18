Riccardo Russomanno

Event Poster

Riccardo Russomanno
Riccardo Russomanno
  • Save
Event Poster festival art event lettering handmade poster
Download color palette

Branding of an event ---> check the story on behance:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/28792973/-Event-Branding-Love-Machine-

016f7497d4db990f01093a0abed297e5
Rebound of
Lettering Poster
By Riccardo Russomanno
View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2015
Riccardo Russomanno
Riccardo Russomanno

More by Riccardo Russomanno

View profile
    • Like