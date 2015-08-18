VeracityColab

Developing on a Desktop

Developing on a Desktop responsive mobile flat developer computer vector
We just spent the summer with two awesome design interns. Saying goodbye to such great friends and vector wranglers was no small feat.

As if it was any consolation, they left us with some killer frames like this that we'll be using in upcoming videos. James and Noah, we'll miss you a ton!

Posted on Aug 18, 2015
