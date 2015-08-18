Quincy Ho

Vikings Basketball

Quincy Ho
Quincy Ho
  • Save
Vikings Basketball helmet viking sport team quincy basketball logo
Download color palette

Logo designed for a local recreational basketball team called "Vikings". The mark may still require some further tweaking.

Beard is supposed to resemble the shape of a basketball.

=)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2015
Quincy Ho
Quincy Ho

More by Quincy Ho

View profile
    • Like