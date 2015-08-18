Mark van der Poel

How to buy a house animation

How to buy a house animation animation vector architecture flat form building house brick illustration gif
TamTam debut on Dribbble. Short animation to support the understanding of the proces of buying and customising a house

Posted on Aug 18, 2015
