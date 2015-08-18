Rachel Holland
gotomedia

Gotoresearch User Research Field Guide Kit

Rachel Holland
gotomedia
Rachel Holland for gotomedia
Hire Us
  • Save
Gotoresearch User Research Field Guide Kit kraft notebooks brand collateral usability research palette booklet business card dial kit field guide
Download color palette

gotoresearch is a division of gotomedia, a UX strategy and design agency. The User Research Kit concept was designed as promotional "field guide" to highlight the range of research methods the agency employs.

gotomedia
gotomedia
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by gotomedia

View profile
    • Like