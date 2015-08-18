Marshawn Lynch Illustration

Kwaku Amuti

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (complete with Skittles!)

To celebrate the beginning of football season, I decided to start an NFL player bust series, highlighting some of the best players in the game today.

The more likes/follows I get on these, the more illustrations I will do!

Posted on Aug 18, 2015
