Tony Babel

The Sloppy Swimmer

Tony Babel
Tony Babel
  • Save
The Sloppy Swimmer gif cycle walk swimmer loop ice cream after effects vector flat illustration character animation
Download color palette

This semi tanned fella was spotted at the pool.

Better Detail @2x.

Follow me on:
instagram | behance | site

Sportyslob still 2x
Rebound of
The Sporty Slob
By Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Multidisciplinary Designer, Animator & Illustrator.

More by Tony Babel

View profile
    • Like