Personal Website

2015 has shaped up to be a huge year for me. With both graduating from college and moving to San Francisco to start my first real design gig, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to redo my personal spot on the internet. I've always stuck to lots of large images and blurs, but this time, I decided to do something brand new. Orange.

Posted on Aug 18, 2015
