Rebecca Laszlo Photography

Logo for a husband + wife photography team.

Wanted a mark that was strong and substantial with a little bit of modern class. It's also important that the mark look good when used as a watermark on the photos.

Traditionally, I am not a fan of watermarks on photos (but I understand the purpose). All to often they are distracting and kind of ugly (no offense). But if you are going to use one, lets try to make them look nice. Make them feel like they are apart of the photo, while not being overly distracting. The mark. The photo. It's all an extension of the brand you are portraying. They should work together.