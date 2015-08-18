Charlie Murchy

Big glasses

Charlie Murchy
Charlie Murchy
  • Save
Big glasses drawing illustration art
Download color palette

I am thinking about doing a whole series of people with big glasses. I don't know why, I just like the drawings I've done with them.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2015
Charlie Murchy
Charlie Murchy

More by Charlie Murchy

View profile
    • Like