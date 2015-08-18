Salvador Verano Calderón

Los Planetas in Pachuca / Gig poster

Los Planetas in Pachuca / Gig poster poster gig poster indie rock pachuca spain rock los planetas
Illustration for a gig poster presenting spanish indie rock band Los Planetas in Pachuca.

Ilustración para un póster presentando a la banda española de indie rock Los Planetas en Pachuca.

Posted on Aug 18, 2015
