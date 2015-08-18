Michael Loupos

Cassettes Aren't Cool

Michael Loupos
Michael Loupos
  • Save
Cassettes Aren't Cool music label monogram circle cc tape infinity logo cassette
Download color palette

Just some random things for some obsolete thing. Snubbing encouraged.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2015
Michael Loupos
Michael Loupos

More by Michael Loupos

View profile
    • Like