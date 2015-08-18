Dave Volpe

2012 Ford Focus

Dave Volpe
Dave Volpe
  • Save
2012 Ford Focus mtb illustration roof rack ford focus car
Download color palette

A little illustration of my adventure wagon.

A6acd66be2875171fa38e7663de9ff01
Rebound of
'66 Mustang
By Sean Kerry
View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2015
Dave Volpe
Dave Volpe

More by Dave Volpe

View profile
    • Like