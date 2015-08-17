Shauna Haider

Letterpress Invites

Letterpress Invites print letterpress invitation
Designed some special letterpress invites for a celebration for my 5th wedding anniversary! The full story is here: http://nubbytwiglet.com/2015/08/17/2010-till-forevs-the-letterpress-invites/

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
