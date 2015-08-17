Xero Graduate Programme Website

Hollie Arnett

Website design for the Xero Graduate Programme done as part of my Summer of Tech internship at Xero in Wellington, New Zealand. View it here at: https://www.xero.com/nz/about/careers/graduate/about/

*update: Winner of the NZAGE Graduate Industry Awards 2015 "Best Graduate Website" award

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
