Juan Carlos Sanchez

Dude

Juan Carlos Sanchez
Juan Carlos Sanchez
  • Save
Dude keyshot character zbrush sculpt 3d
Download color palette

Just another monday night learning some zbrush. what a tool!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Juan Carlos Sanchez
Juan Carlos Sanchez

More by Juan Carlos Sanchez

View profile
    • Like