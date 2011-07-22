Oliver Barrett

Dribbble 049

Dribbble 049 flame illustration spark lightning type badge icon pictogram fart
160 x 160 badge for a web project. Going to be making a bunch of these. I think that the lightning bolt could get a little smaller so that the right side isn't so tight to the flame.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
