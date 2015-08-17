Austin Redd

Rebound: Day 050 - HR Widget

Austin Redd
Austin Redd
  • Save
Rebound: Day 050 - HR Widget
Download color palette
Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 050 - HR Widget
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Austin Redd
Austin Redd

More by Austin Redd

View profile
    • Like