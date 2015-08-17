Icey Deng (Xinyi)

The six sense title sequence

Icey Deng (Xinyi)
Icey Deng (Xinyi)
  • Save
The six sense title sequence motion graphic title sequence
Download color palette

The six sense is one of my favorite movies, so I thought it would be fun to make a title sequence for it :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Icey Deng (Xinyi)
Icey Deng (Xinyi)

More by Icey Deng (Xinyi)

View profile
    • Like