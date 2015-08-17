"The Saga of the Jack of Spades" title mark

Title mark for the indie comic "The Saga of the Jack of Spades" written by Chase Kantor and drawn by Daniel Schneider.

Official Website: http://www.thesagaofthejackofspades.com/

When creating the title mark I had to stylize the look since there is another comic named similarly. I wanted to do something inspired by playing cards but memorable. I found inspiration in elaborate iron gate designs and created something in the similar vein.

Also, I am doing the lettering for the comic. We are crowd funding the first issue via IndieGoGo. Check it out.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-saga-of-the-jack-of-spades-issue-1#/story