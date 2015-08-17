"The Saga of the Jack of Spades" title mark

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Title mark for the indie comic "The Saga of the Jack of Spades" written by Chase Kantor and drawn by Daniel Schneider.
Official Website: http://www.thesagaofthejackofspades.com/
When creating the title mark I had to stylize the look since there is another comic named similarly. I wanted to do something inspired by playing cards but memorable. I found inspiration in elaborate iron gate designs and created something in the similar vein.
Also, I am doing the lettering for the comic. We are crowd funding the first issue via IndieGoGo. Check it out.
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-saga-of-the-jack-of-spades-issue-1#/story