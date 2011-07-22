Gorm Haraldsson

Speaker Preview

Gorm Haraldsson
Gorm Haraldsson
  • Save
Speaker Preview mockup speaker ipad music
Download color palette

Another preview of my new GR project I am working on, made entirely in PS. Please comment!

Large preview can be found on my DeviantART.

The "Surf-Pad" can already be bought here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Gorm Haraldsson
Gorm Haraldsson

More by Gorm Haraldsson

View profile
    • Like