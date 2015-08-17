Colin Mumbach

Continuous Improvement

Colin Mumbach
Colin Mumbach
  • Save
Continuous Improvement sunrays hand typography type improve self-actualization planets kaizen
Download color palette

I recently discovered the concept of Kaizen and I thought it was cool so I made a thing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Colin Mumbach
Colin Mumbach

More by Colin Mumbach

View profile
    • Like