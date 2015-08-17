Pixel Art Academy — Art Studio

This is the art studio location from my new project, Pixel Art Academy (now on Kickstarter).

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/retronator/retronator-pixel-art-academy

Every player will get an art studio where they can "work" on their new pieces (meaning upload them to record progress … the campaign video explains more). This is kinda the concept for it and maybe somewhere along the way (very probably not in first year) you'll even be able to customize it.



It uses Atari 2600 color palette and I just did a heavy AA (anti-aliasing) pass on it, because I wanted to learn it (I'm very new to it and it shows). But I think AA helps because I had a lot of non-ideal diagonals since it's a perspective+architectural scene.



I'm ok with it for the level I'm at. There is so much more to learn, which is also the reason why I'm making the game, not so much to teach others (I can only share some knowledge to beginners), but to make a fun environment and tool for anyone at any experience level to improve.