Day 049 | Movie Card

This is my rebound shot for Paul Flavius Nechita's daily UI element design challenge. Today's challenge (Day 049/100) was to create a movie information card, so I chose one of my all-time favs, Drive.

Hope you guys enjoy!

Rebound of
Day 049 - Movie Card
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Product Designer, illustrator, musician. 🌈✊🏿🌱

