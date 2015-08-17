Pourio Lee

App UI Concept

App UI Concept graph ui
This is an UI concept for an app that I pitched to a client (along with building their entire brand from scratch). They didn't go for it but since I liked it so much I kept working on it for myself.

Full project including branding https://www.behance.net/gallery/2061686/MachOne-World-Presents-Anthoplex.

