A Dutch Home

A Dutch Home
Coming back to normal life after a month of backpacking abroad is rough—illustrations like this one take my mind back there and allow me to make present even just a sliver of that time.

Every building in Amsterdam seemed to have a bit of tilt to it. Every angle, ever so subtly off. This illustration style seems to exaggerate that in a way I enjoy.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
