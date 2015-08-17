Hoya Chung

C6H12O6 Portrait

C6H12O6 Portrait humnerror molecule illustration graphic design graphic art
Glucose is made during photosynthesis from water and carbon dioxide, using energy from sunlight. The reverse of the photosynthesis reaction, which releases this energy, is a very important source of power for cellular respiration.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
