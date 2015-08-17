Austin Auth

Pancham Says

pokemon anniversary card risograph
The best part about working with a bunch of designers is getting a chance to learn from those around you!

This time I got a chance to play around with @Patrick Chew 's risograph to make a pokemon-themed anniversary card for my gf. Really looking forward to doing this again.

Aug 17, 2015
