VRAIIA vrCard - Tab

The vrCards are some pieces of the sSpace project UI, called VRAIIA. Here is the Tab button.

sSpace is an online workstation, ruled by a virtual reality interface (Oculus Rift, Morpheus Project...).
Find the project by clicking on this link
🌏 http://involtag.github.io/sspace/

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
