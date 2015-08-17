Simon streatfeild

Onikira Emperor Idle Animation

Onikira Emperor Idle Animation onikira animator game animation animation spine spine2d
Idle animation created for upcoming game Onikira.
www.digitalfurnacegames.com

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
