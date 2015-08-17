Colton Simmons Campbell

Fight Club Portrait - Progression

Fight Club Portrait - Progression watercolor fan art movies edward norton pen tool illustrator fight club
An experiment with making things look like watercolor in Adobe Illustrator. I don't know if it looks like watercolor, but I was pretty happy with the results regardless.

Progression gif to show the amount of line work that went into it. Lots and lots of points and paths.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
