Article Illustration - When Word Meets Letter

This illustration was made to accompany an essay written by our creative director, Matt Steel. The story talks about the power of typography in branding. The illustration reinforces the idea that type can be found virtually everywhere – even at the top of Mount Everest.

Read the essay on Medium:
https://medium.com/word-lovers-love-letters/when-word-meets-letter-41a3ff5e4716

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
