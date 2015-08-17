Dave Whitley
Automattic

WordPress.com Icons

Dave Whitley
Automattic
Dave Whitley for Automattic
  • Save
WordPress.com Icons wordpress mail eye camera flag cloud page image icon
Download color palette

A few of the icons I contributed to the WordPress.com icon set.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Automattic
Automattic

More by Automattic

View profile
    • Like