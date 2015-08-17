Peter Giuffria

Infinite pain

Infinite pain bone mask blood tribe
Day 23 of 100 days of design – GAIA scowled at the sacrifice of the Iori tribe... and in that instant their eyes bled... faces forever bound.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
