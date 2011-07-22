Campus Contacts Detail

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I was asked to make a campus contacts list for incoming K-State freshmen and transfer students to have in the dorms, fraternities, and off-campus houses.
Decided to turn it into a map-style poster with campus building illustrations so they can hang it up and easily recognize and match building names to facades. I remember how intimidating and difficult it was to remember my first couple of weeks.
Full map to follow.