Campus Contacts Detail kansas state campus map illustration building contacts list
I was asked to make a campus contacts list for incoming K-State freshmen and transfer students to have in the dorms, fraternities, and off-campus houses.

Decided to turn it into a map-style poster with campus building illustrations so they can hang it up and easily recognize and match building names to facades. I remember how intimidating and difficult it was to remember my first couple of weeks.

Full map to follow.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
