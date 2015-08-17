SeaLab LLC

Fully Responsive Note Application

SeaLab LLC
SeaLab LLC
Hire Us
  • Save
Fully Responsive Note Application mobile responsive austin heather clean markup tags notes gradient red hive sealab
Download color palette

Fully responsive application that has different use cases for different screen sizes - creating the flow was a super fun challenge, and this screen shot helps capture how we maintained the look and feel of the application between screen sizes. What do y'all think!?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
SeaLab LLC
SeaLab LLC

More by SeaLab LLC

View profile
    • Like