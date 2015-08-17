UI Elements for OpenCongress

This is a part of an element board I put together as an exploration of the visual design direction for the OpenCongress redesign.

Element boards are a great way to quickly try out different visual treatments of various components without committing to a full-blown mockup, while getting more in-depth than moodboards. They're like a custom UI kit to help guide your mockups later on.

I worked on this a while back for the OpenCongress redesign and thought I'd share it.