Rob Schilke

Graph thing

Rob Schilke
Rob Schilke
  • Save
Graph thing graph chart infographic
Download color palette

Been on hiatus for a while, that's for sure.

I have a new job at a design agency and recently became the Outreach Chair at AIGA Baltimore. More to come. I haven't forgot about you, dribbble. /wink

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Rob Schilke
Rob Schilke

More by Rob Schilke

View profile
    • Like