Basecamp

Original 37signals identity system

Basecamp
Basecamp
  • Save
Original 37signals identity system business-cards identity segura 37signals
Download color palette

Carlos Segura's original identity system for 37signals (now Basecamp). http://segura-inc.com/portfolio/4/stationery

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Basecamp
Basecamp
A few things we've designed here at Basecamp.

More by Basecamp

View profile
    • Like