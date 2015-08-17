Carly Clark

Another Vinyl

Carly Clark
Carly Clark
  • Save
Another Vinyl music breakfast something blue deep vinyl
Download color palette

Having fun creating some vinal record designs. Anyone remember the song Breakfast at Tiffany's by Deep Blue Something?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Carly Clark
Carly Clark
Brand & Product Currently Creative Director @ WizeHire

More by Carly Clark

View profile
    • Like