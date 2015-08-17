Jack Leonard

Triangle Logo Concept

I like the idea of illusions in logo design, Logo's that stick in your memory because of the 'puzzle factor' that they incorporate. The goal behind this logo concept was to design a deeply memorable logo, One that you're not likely to forget. Hence the colour profiles chosen and the unique Geometric profile from the shadowing to the pseudo 3d wrap design.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
