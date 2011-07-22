FULL VIEW - http://samjonesx.tk

I'm a beginner at coding, and this is my new portfolio complete with the dribbble API, took me 24-26 hours in total to complete. I quite like the layout, and its got some cute hover effects, its currently still very simplistic but it's quite an achievement for me, as when I started I was clueless of how to use coding languages such as HTML or CSS.

I know it's not great, but just thought I'd share it with you guys. :)