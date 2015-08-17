Gerren Lamson

WIP Process #3

Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
  • Save
WIP Process #3 illustrator vector illustration process work in progress wip
Download color palette

Built more custom vectors over the weekend. Pushing forward with a pulley system.

065b94f33fa63b6454b7be5ff73920b1
Rebound of
WIP Process #2
By Gerren Lamson
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson

More by Gerren Lamson

View profile
    • Like