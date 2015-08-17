Lauren Nielsen

Everyday sketches

Lauren Nielsen
Lauren Nielsen
  • Save
Everyday sketches drawing pencil process product sketch
Download color palette

The last week or so has been a great time for some ideation. None of our meetings have manifested an action list of builds, so I've spent time drawing features, layouts, and concepts. I try to always start with pencil and paper.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Lauren Nielsen
Lauren Nielsen
Munich-based Senior Product Designer & cake donut enthusiast

More by Lauren Nielsen

View profile
    • Like