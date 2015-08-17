Daniel Romlein

Let's Lick Hunger

Any day I get to design a frozen dairy product -themed piece is a good day.

Logo WIP for an ice cream fundraising event next summer hosted by The Open Door Mission non-profit in Glens Falls, NY.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
